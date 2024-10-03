Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We're 25% of the way to our goal of 2,500 donations by Friday! Help us catch up ⏩ Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Nikkei 225 soars on interest rate comments
Oct 3, 2024

Nikkei 225 soars on interest rate comments

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Japanese Yen cash bills Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The Japanese stock market gains followed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba saying the time wasn't right for further increases in borrowing costs.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:52 AM PDT
7:53
2:43 AM PDT
11:09
3:53 PM PDT
28:42
2:19 PM PDT
13:30
Oct 2, 2024
30:07
Sep 27, 2024
10:39
Sep 26, 2024
47:47
At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?
At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?
Original films like "Megalopolis" struggle to find their footing as studios chase sure bets
Original films like "Megalopolis" struggle to find their footing as studios chase sure bets
How the relationship between government and economy has changed since "The Great Society"
Breaking Ground
How the relationship between government and economy has changed since "The Great Society"
Why companies spend all that campaign donation money
Election 2024
Why companies spend all that campaign donation money