Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Nigeria’s $6 billion solution to the oil price plunge
Jun 25, 2020

Nigeria’s $6 billion solution to the oil price plunge

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Billions are needed to boost the economy of Africa's largest crude oil producer. Qantas cuts 20% of its workforce. Travel companies struggle as Saudi Arabia bans international pilgrims travelling for hajj.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director