Nickel trading halted on the London Metal Exchange
Mar 8, 2022

Nickel trading halted on the London Metal Exchange

From the BBC World Service: Following a 250% price surge over two days, trade was halted in nickel on the London Metal Exchange. We hear how the European Union plans to wean itself off Russian oil and gas. Plus the World Bank is making a package of emergency loans and grants available to Ukraine.

