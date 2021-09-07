Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Next up for Biden? Moving forward with trillions on domestic spending.
Sep 7, 2021

Next up for Biden? Moving forward with trillions on domestic spending.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Paul Christopher of Wells Fargo is today's guest for our economy and markets discussion. The BBC reports on El Salvador making bitcoin an official currency there. It's the first nation to do so, and that's triggered some unrest. 

Segments From this episode

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:32 AM PDT
9:57
2:22 AM PDT
10:06
7:44 AM PDT
1:50
Sep 6, 2021
26:50
Sep 3, 2021
25:38
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
COVID & Unemployment
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
COVID & Unemployment
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide
COVID & Unemployment
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide