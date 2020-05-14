COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Midnight lines outside barber shops in New Zealand
May 14, 2020

New Zealand's finance minister unveils a "once-in-a-generation" budget to support the country's businesses as they start reopening. Spain introduces a 14-day quarantine for all foreign visitors. British cheesemakers' call for public support.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

