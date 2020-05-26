COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Markets up on hopes the worst of lockdowns is behind us
May 26, 2020

Markets up on hopes the worst of lockdowns is behind us

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The new safety rules at the NYSE. The S&P hits 3,000. Home prices see their biggest jump in a year. The German government has agreed to pay $10 billion to keep the country's flagship airline from collapsing.

Music from the episode

Super-Fun Ronald Jenkees

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference