May 26, 2020
Markets up on hopes the worst of lockdowns is behind us
The new safety rules at the NYSE. The S&P hits 3,000. Home prices see their biggest jump in a year. The German government has agreed to pay $10 billion to keep the country's flagship airline from collapsing.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
