New York City stares down COVID recovery on the anniversary of 9/11
Sep 11, 2020

New York City stares down COVID recovery on the anniversary of 9/11

Jane Fraser to become Citigroup's CEO. We also talk about how casinos still allow smoking in the COVID era.

Segments From this episode

Jane Fraser to become CEO of Citigroup

Nancy Marshall-Genzer helps shed some light on the new leader of the global megabank.
COVID-19

On 9/11, pondering the COVID-19 recovery ahead

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 11, 2020
Experts believe New York will be a very different place in the aftermath of the pandemic. One big change: more affordable.
People visit the 9/11 memorial plaza in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

As casinos reopen amid COVID-19, researchers question the safety of smoking

by Benjamin Payne
Sep 11, 2020
Some public health researchers are raising concerns about secondhand smoke particles potentially latching onto COVID-19, but Nevada continues to allow patrons to light up
A sign at Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno, Nevada, informs patrons of new protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevada has not banned smoking at casinos, unlike some tribal and state governments that have imposed bans, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Benjamin Payne for Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
