Sep 11, 2020
New York City stares down COVID recovery on the anniversary of 9/11
Jane Fraser to become Citigroup's CEO. We also talk about how casinos still allow smoking in the COVID era.
Jane Fraser to become CEO of Citigroup
Nancy Marshall-Genzer helps shed some light on the new leader of the global megabank.
On 9/11, pondering the COVID-19 recovery ahead
Experts believe New York will be a very different place in the aftermath of the pandemic. One big change: more affordable.
As casinos reopen amid COVID-19, researchers question the safety of smoking
Some public health researchers are raising concerns about secondhand smoke particles potentially latching onto COVID-19, but Nevada continues to allow patrons to light up
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director