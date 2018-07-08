New theater production puts you in global economy’s driver seat

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Snapback sanctions from the U.S. against Iran went into effect at midnight, and while European governments have vowed to protect companies wanting to continue doing business with the Middle Eastern country, will many choose to risk being frozen out of the American economy? Then, amid a diplomatic row between Saudi Arabia and Canada, one activist who left Saudi Arabia says economic reforms cannot be achieved without more political freedoms. Afterwards, a new theatrical production in London puts the audience center stage in a re-creation of the global financial crisis to better understand the perils that led to a collapse of the banking system. We’ll take you to the Almeida Theatre where our correspondent took a turn at playing a banker betting on the world economy. Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Avast (avast.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (08/07/2018)