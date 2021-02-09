Feb 9, 2021
New stimulus checks could be here by March
Democrats in the House have released details on some of their priorities for new COVID relief, including what $1,400 stimulus payments might look like. Plus, small business confidence at an eight-month low. And, the IRS is getting ready to accept 2020 tax returns, but it's also still working through a backlog caused by the pandemic.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director