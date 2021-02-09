I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

New stimulus checks could be here by March
Feb 9, 2021

Democrats in the House have released details on some of their priorities for new COVID relief, including what $1,400 stimulus payments might look like. Plus, small business confidence at an eight-month low. And, the IRS is getting ready to accept 2020 tax returns, but it's also still working through a backlog caused by the pandemic.

