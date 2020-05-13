COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Stand up for public service journalism. Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Washington wrestles over new stimulus
May 13, 2020

Washington wrestles over new stimulus

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
House Democrats have a fresh stimulus bill that would double the amount of aid the government has already spent, to $6 trillion. Uber wants to buy Grubhub. Understanding the continued health insurance coverage known as COBRA.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Lost health insurance? COBRA's an option, but it isn't cheap

by Mitchell Hartman
May 13, 2020
The benefit allows you to keep your former employer's insurance plan — as long as you pay your former employer's share of the premium
Drive-up coronavirus testing in Culver City, California. Many people have lost their health coverage along with their jobs.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow

We’re in this together.

Trustworthy, independent news for all matters now
more than ever.
Invest in marketplace