May 13, 2020
Washington wrestles over new stimulus
House Democrats have a fresh stimulus bill that would double the amount of aid the government has already spent, to $6 trillion. Uber wants to buy Grubhub. Understanding the continued health insurance coverage known as COBRA.
Stories From this episode
Lost health insurance? COBRA's an option, but it isn't cheap
The benefit allows you to keep your former employer's insurance plan — as long as you pay your former employer's share of the premium
