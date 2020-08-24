SpecialsMake Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

New listings surge on “China’s Nasdaq”
Aug 24, 2020

New listings surge on “China’s Nasdaq”

Shares of 18 companies debut on the Chinese ChiNext stock exchange. Mining giant Rio Tinto slashes executive bonuses after the outcry over destroyed Australian indigenous sacred sites. And, would any companies actually want to take over TikTok's U.S. operations?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
