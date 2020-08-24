Aug 24, 2020
New listings surge on “China’s Nasdaq”
Shares of 18 companies debut on the Chinese ChiNext stock exchange. Mining giant Rio Tinto slashes executive bonuses after the outcry over destroyed Australian indigenous sacred sites. And, would any companies actually want to take over TikTok's U.S. operations?
