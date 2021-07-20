Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

New homes are being built despite familiar challenges
Jul 20, 2021

New homes are being built despite familiar challenges

We also talk markets with Michael Hewson and discuss stiffer penalties for hospitals who still don't publish what they charge.

Segments From this episode

Labor shortage and building material costs still hammering the new home market

by Amanda Peacher
Jul 20, 2021
A look at the factors influencing home construction.
A worker carries lumber as he builds a new home in Petaluma, California. 
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
