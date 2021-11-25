New German government, same old problems?
From the BBC World Service: With COVID-19 infection rates across Europe, Germany's incoming coalition government has to deal with pandemic challenges as well as supply-chain kinks and fresh data showing slower economic growth than expected. And, it's harder than usual for Americans abroad to find some of their favorite Thanksgiving food.
