New German government, same old problems?
Nov 25, 2021

New German government, same old problems?

From the BBC World Service: With COVID-19 infection rates across Europe, Germany's incoming coalition government has to deal with pandemic challenges as well as supply-chain kinks and fresh data showing slower economic growth than expected. And, it's harder than usual for Americans abroad to find some of their favorite Thanksgiving food.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

