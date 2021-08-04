Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The new eviction moratorium extends to October. Where’s the renters aid?
Aug 4, 2021

We discuss the U.S. ranking last in health care affordability. Also, we get one construction company's perspective on dealing with myriad shortages.

Eviction ban gets 60-day extension

The ban lasts until Oct. 3, with officials hoping it gives state and local governments time to figure out how to distribute billions of dollars in unused federal aid
A new study ranks wealthy nations' health care. By one metric, the U.S. finished dead last.

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 4, 2021
The country lags behind 10 other nations, even though it spends more than any of them.
The U.S. ranks last in health care affordability.
Back to Business

How one construction company is navigating labor and materials shortages

by Rose Conlon and David Brancaccio
Aug 4, 2021
The industry's challenges could lead to higher prices for consumers.
Maurice Rahming, who owns and operates O’Neill Construction Group in Portland, Oregon with his wife Ali O'Neill, says the industry's challenges could lead to higher prices for consumers.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
