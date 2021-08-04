The new eviction moratorium extends to October. Where’s the renters aid?
We discuss the U.S. ranking last in health care affordability. Also, we get one construction company's perspective on dealing with myriad shortages.
Segments From this episode
Eviction ban gets 60-day extension
The ban lasts until Oct. 3, with officials hoping it gives state and local governments time to figure out how to distribute billions of dollars in unused federal aid
A new study ranks wealthy nations' health care. By one metric, the U.S. finished dead last.
The country lags behind 10 other nations, even though it spends more than any of them.
How one construction company is navigating labor and materials shortages
The industry's challenges could lead to higher prices for consumers.
