New day, new tariffs
President-elect Trump plans to impose tariffs on goods from China, Mexico and Canada. Plus, how digital currencies are weaving their way into politics.
Segments From this episode
Tariffs on Mexico and Canada
The tariffs Trump is threatening would appear to violate the terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, negotiated and signed by Trump during his first term. It allows tariff-free trade for many products.
A global glut of soybeans has been pushing down prices
Soybean supplies are up because soybean production is up. And soybean production is up because of China's demand for it.
Digital currencies and politics
Since the presidential election, Bitcoin has hit record highs. Stacy-Marie Ishmael is executive editor at Bloomberg News and focuses on cryptocurrencies and other digital payments. Ishmael spoke with Marketplace’s David Brancaccio about how digital currencies are weaving their way into politics.
