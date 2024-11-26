Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

New day, new tariffs
Nov 26, 2024

New day, new tariffs

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
President-elect Trump plans to impose tariffs on goods from China, Mexico and Canada. Plus, how digital currencies are weaving their way into politics.

Segments From this episode

Tariffs on Mexico and Canada

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The tariffs Trump is threatening would appear to violate the terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, negotiated and signed by Trump during his first term. It allows tariff-free trade for many products.

A global glut of soybeans has been pushing down prices

by Justin Ho
Nov 26, 2024
Soybean supplies are up because soybean production is up. And soybean production is up because of China's demand for it.
During the Trump administration, China imposed tariffs on U.S. soybean exports, leading it to buy more soybeans from other countries, like Brazil.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Digital currencies and politics

by David Brancaccio

Since the presidential election, Bitcoin has hit record highs. Stacy-Marie Ishmael is executive editor at Bloomberg News and focuses on cryptocurrencies and other digital payments. Ishmael spoke with Marketplace’s David Brancaccio about how digital currencies are weaving their way into politics.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

