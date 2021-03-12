Mar 12, 2021
Is the Netflix password sharing free-for-all in danger?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The streaming platform is starting to warn people about sharing their passwords with others. It's not a security thing but a revenue thing. Plus, venue owners that put on concerts and other events are hopeful for recovery with federal aid on the way. And, what a Grammy nomination (or lack thereof) does for a musician's career.
Segments From this episode
Shuttered venue owners say federal aid could be a curtain raiser
The new pandemic relief package includes another $1.25 billion for concert venues, theaters and other spaces that do live events.
Netflix tests feature to crack down on password sharing
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has said password sharing is something the company has learned to live with.
Why being nominated for a Grammy (or not) can be more important than winning one
Artists who have been snubbed are speaking out.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director