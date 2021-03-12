The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Is the Netflix password sharing free-for-all in danger?
Mar 12, 2021

The streaming platform is starting to warn people about sharing their passwords with others. It's not a security thing but a revenue thing. Plus, venue owners that put on concerts and other events are hopeful for recovery with federal aid on the way. And, what a Grammy nomination (or lack thereof) does for a musician's career.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Shuttered venue owners say federal aid could be a curtain raiser

by Samantha Fields
Mar 12, 2021
The new pandemic relief package includes another $1.25 billion for concert venues, theaters and other spaces that do live events.
None of the recent federal aid has been distributed yet. But the fact that it’s been approved has the industry hopeful. Pictured: The iconic Metro concert venue sits empty in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 29, 2020.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
Netflix tests feature to crack down on password sharing

by Marielle Segarra
Mar 12, 2021
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has said password sharing is something the company has learned to live with.
Some Netflix users are getting this message: "If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching."
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images
Why being nominated for a Grammy (or not) can be more important than winning one

by Jasmine Garsd
Mar 12, 2021
Artists who have been snubbed are speaking out.
Bad Bunny is nominated in two Grammy categories this year. He's already won multiple Latin Grammys.
Bridget Bennett/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Day 4 Ta-ku

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
In Chung's "Minari," seeing the American dream through the eyes of a Korean-American family
Craft store, rooted in hands-on learning, pivots online to survive
COVID-19
What unemployment benefits are included in the new COVID-19 relief bill?
COVID & Unemployment
Films led by Black off-screen talent are consistently underfunded, study finds
Race and Economy
