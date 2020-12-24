Dec 24, 2020
Negotiators haggle over who can fish where and when in post-Brexit talks
A deal four-and-a-half years in the making may be delivered this Christmas Eve. Stock markets across Europe were calm in early trading as investors waited for details of a U.K./EU trade deal.
