Need to cancel a subscription? It may soon get a lot easier

Have you got a bunch of subscription services that need to be canceled but are dissuaded by the onerous process? A new proposal by the Federal Trade Commission aims to streamline cancellations by requiring companies to make opting out as easy as opting in. Plus, we chat with Dr. David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, about the macroeconomic environment as top banking regulators testify in front of Congress. And, how some American streaming giants like Netflix are winning the hearts and minds of people in France.