Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseThe Uncertain HourI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Need to cancel a subscription? It may soon get a lot easier
Mar 28, 2023

Need to cancel a subscription? It may soon get a lot easier

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
simpson33 via Getty Images
Have you got a bunch of subscription services that need to be canceled but are dissuaded by the onerous process? A new proposal by the Federal Trade Commission aims to streamline cancellations by requiring companies to make opting out as easy as opting in. Plus, we chat with Dr. David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, about the macroeconomic environment as top banking regulators testify in front of Congress. And, how some American streaming giants like Netflix are winning the hearts and minds of people in France. 

Segments From this episode

Today's banking regulation testimony, in context

Dr. David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, explains what's going on in the wider banking sector as regulators are set to testify.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The FTC seeks to make it easier to cancel subscriptions

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 28, 2023
The agency has proposed new rules that would require companies to make unsubscribing less onerous.
Federal Trade Commission chair Lina M. Khan. The agency is eyeing rules that would require companies to make unsubscribing from services easier.
Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Streaming giants target European market for growth and expansion

by John Laurenson
Mar 28, 2023
With growth tapering in the U.S., American streaming giants are tapping into growing European markets in countries like France.
The growth of European regional content on streaming platforms like Netflix is helping companies break into those markets.
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Pictures at an Exhibition (Orch. M. Ravel): Promenade Modest Mussorgsky, Maurice Ravel, Orchestre National De Lyon, Leonard Slatkin

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:33 AM PDT
9:00
2:38 AM PDT
10:27
7:37 AM PDT
1:50
Mar 27, 2023
7:34
Mar 27, 2023
29:56
Mar 22, 2023
44:55
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Bank regulators face a grilling on Capitol Hill while calming markets and the public
Banks in Turmoil
Bank regulators face a grilling on Capitol Hill while calming markets and the public
Could commercial real estate be the next shoe to drop at regional banks?
Banks in Turmoil
Could commercial real estate be the next shoe to drop at regional banks?
Tax breaks promised jobs in New Jersey's poorest city — they mostly didn't deliver
Tax breaks promised jobs in New Jersey's poorest city — they mostly didn't deliver
What would happen if everyone just stopped paying their student debt? 
I've Always Wondered ...
What would happen if everyone just stopped paying their student debt? 