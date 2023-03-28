Need to cancel a subscription? It may soon get a lot easier
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Have you got a bunch of subscription services that need to be canceled but are dissuaded by the onerous process? A new proposal by the Federal Trade Commission aims to streamline cancellations by requiring companies to make opting out as easy as opting in. Plus, we chat with Dr. David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, about the macroeconomic environment as top banking regulators testify in front of Congress. And, how some American streaming giants like Netflix are winning the hearts and minds of people in France.
Segments From this episode
Today's banking regulation testimony, in context
Dr. David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, explains what's going on in the wider banking sector as regulators are set to testify.
The FTC seeks to make it easier to cancel subscriptions
The agency has proposed new rules that would require companies to make unsubscribing less onerous.
Streaming giants target European market for growth and expansion
With growth tapering in the U.S., American streaming giants are tapping into growing European markets in countries like France.
Music from the episode
Pictures at an Exhibition (Orch. M. Ravel): Promenade Modest Mussorgsky, Maurice Ravel, Orchestre National De Lyon, Leonard Slatkin
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC