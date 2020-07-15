Jul 15, 2020
Why all of the NBA’s “bubble” spending is probably worth it
Before men's pro basketball restarts on July 30, everyone is quarantining in a "bubble" at Disney World. What is that costing the NBA? Plus, an EU court rules on Apple's taxes. And, the July 15 tax deadline is here.
Apple wins court battle with EU over $15 billion in back taxes
The EU had accused Apple of getting special treatment in Ireland and avoiding paying its fair share of taxes.
A busy year for tax accountants, even with a July 15 filing deadline
They've been processing PPP loans, and also simply helping clients navigate a tough financial climate.
The economics of the NBA "bubble"
What the Disney World bubble is costing the NBA in its effort to keep players safe — and why it's probably money well spent.
