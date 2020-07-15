Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Why all of the NBA’s “bubble” spending is probably worth it
Jul 15, 2020

Before men's pro basketball restarts on July 30, everyone is quarantining in a "bubble" at Disney World. What is that costing the NBA? Plus, an EU court rules on Apple's taxes. And, the July 15 tax deadline is here.

Segments From this episode

Apple wins court battle with EU over $15 billion in back taxes

by Andy Uhler , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jul 15, 2020
The EU had accused Apple of getting special treatment in Ireland and avoiding paying its fair share of taxes.
Apple’s European operations are based in Ireland, where the corporate tax rate is a lot lower than in many other European countries.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

A busy year for tax accountants, even with a July 15 filing deadline

by Justin Ho
Jul 15, 2020
They've been processing PPP loans, and also simply helping clients navigate a tough financial climate.
The tax season is far from over, too. Some are applying for the Oct. 15 extension.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
COVID-19

The economics of the NBA "bubble"

by Andy Uhler and Rose Conlon
Jul 15, 2020
What the Disney World bubble is costing the NBA in its effort to keep players safe — and why it's probably money well spent.
Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Basketball Kurtis Blow

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
