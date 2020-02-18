The NBA is looking to score big in Mexico

Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

A $500-a-year credit card?

Feb 18, 2020
Apple says coronavirus fears have affected the supply and demand of its products. HSBC is cutting 35,000 jobs in a restructuring. Homebuilders are still looking for workers in this tight labor market. The NBA pushes to gain fans in Mexico.

Music from the episode

Bad Boy for Life Diddy, Black Rob, Mark Curry

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow