Navigating the maze of insurance after destructive fires
Today: a conversation with California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara about gaps in insurance and what the road to recovery might look like.
California insurance commissioner on navigating the insurance maze after LA's fires
"We're never going to get to affordability if we don't get insurers back into California. And the way we do that is by bringing down the risk," said Ricardo Lara, the California Insurance Commissioner.
Why economic growth among developing countries is slowing
Over the first 10 years of the 21st century, developing economies were growing at historically fast rates. That has since changed.
