Navigating the maze of insurance after destructive fires
Jan 17, 2025

Navigating the maze of insurance after destructive fires

David McNew/Getty Images
Today: a conversation with California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara about gaps in insurance and what the road to recovery might look like.

Segments From this episode

Los Angeles Wildfires

California insurance commissioner on navigating the insurance maze after LA's fires

by Nova Safo and Erika Soderstrom
Jan 17, 2025
"We're never going to get to affordability if we don't get insurers back into California. And the way we do that is by bringing down the risk," said Ricardo Lara, the California Insurance Commissioner.
An aerial view of homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire, as seen on Thursday.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Why economic growth among developing countries is slowing

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Jan 17, 2025
Over the first 10 years of the 21st century, developing economies were growing at historically fast rates. That has since changed.
prempapan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

