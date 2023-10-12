My EconomyHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Shelf Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Navigating life amid conflict in the Middle East
Oct 12, 2023

Navigating life amid conflict in the Middle East

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Smoke plumes rise above Gaza City on Oct. 12. Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: We hear from those whose lives have been turned upside down by conflict, including a doctor in Gaza and a tech business in Tel Aviv.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:38 AM PDT
7:12
3:06 AM PDT
9:36
5:33 PM PDT
12:37
4:40 PM PDT
27:54
1:44 PM PDT
1:20
Oct 11, 2023
3:22
Oct 10, 2023
30:52
EV tax credit will be simpler in 2024 with an instant rebate at dealership
EV tax credit will be simpler in 2024 with an instant rebate at dealership
As pay transparency laws proliferate, some employers remain resistant
As pay transparency laws proliferate, some employers remain resistant
Who is the Indian Arts and Crafts Act supposed to protect?
Who is the Indian Arts and Crafts Act supposed to protect?
Authors feel economic impact when their books are banned
Authors feel economic impact when their books are banned