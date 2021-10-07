Natural gas prices whipsaw as Russia applies the brakes

From the BBC World Service: President Vladimir Putin says Russia is prepared to do its part to help ease soaring global energy prices, if a controversial pipeline transporting Russian natural gas to Europe gets approved. Plus, 7-Eleven announces plans to expand in India in a partnership with Reliance Industries, which is run by Asia's richest person. And, amid pressure for Australia to cut its carbon emissions at a faster pace, we hear from one rural community that's heavily reliant on coal mining for jobs and income.