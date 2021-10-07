Natural gas prices whipsaw as Russia applies the brakes
From the BBC World Service: President Vladimir Putin says Russia is prepared to do its part to help ease soaring global energy prices, if a controversial pipeline transporting Russian natural gas to Europe gets approved. Plus, 7-Eleven announces plans to expand in India in a partnership with Reliance Industries, which is run by Asia's richest person. And, amid pressure for Australia to cut its carbon emissions at a faster pace, we hear from one rural community that's heavily reliant on coal mining for jobs and income.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director