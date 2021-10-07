How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Natural gas prices whipsaw as Russia applies the brakes
Oct 7, 2021

Natural gas prices whipsaw as Russia applies the brakes

From the BBC World Service: President Vladimir Putin says Russia is prepared to do its part to help ease soaring global energy prices, if a controversial pipeline transporting Russian natural gas to Europe gets approved. Plus, 7-Eleven announces plans to expand in India in a partnership with Reliance Industries, which is run by Asia's richest person. And, amid pressure for Australia to cut its carbon emissions at a faster pace, we hear from one rural community that's heavily reliant on coal mining for jobs and income.

