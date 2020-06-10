Jun 10, 2020
NATO welcomes UK review of Huawei
NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says he welcomes a U.K. review of the Chinese tech firm Huawei. Also, how reformed community policing could look around the world, and HBO Max pulls "Gone with the Wind" from its platform.
Stories From this episode
Community policing: a more holistic approach to law enforcement
The idea is to create more formal partnerships between community members and officers to foster greater trust.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director