NATO welcomes UK review of Huawei
Jun 10, 2020

NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says he welcomes a U.K. review of the Chinese tech firm Huawei. Also, how reformed community policing could look around the world, and HBO Max pulls "Gone with the Wind" from its platform.

Stories From this episode

Community policing: a more holistic approach to law enforcement

by Victoria Craig , Stephen Ryan and Alex Schroeder
Jun 10, 2020
The idea is to create more formal partnerships between community members and officers to foster greater trust.
A social worker and member of the Prevention and Protection service help a homeless man in Paris in 2014.
Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director