National political conventions? Or are they more like infomericals now?
Aug 24, 2020

Virtual events have their pros and cons in the COVID-19 economy. Plus, Rio Tinto cuts executive bonuses after the destruction of Australian indigenous sacred sites. And, Microsoft joins the Big Tech battle over app stores and video games.

Segments From this episode

For political parties, virtual conventions have their pros and cons

by Justin Ho
Aug 24, 2020
It's harder to convey enthusiasm, but easier to ensure consistent messaging.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, wave to supporters via video conference on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Mining giant Rio Tinto slashes executive bonuses after the outcry over destroyed Australian indigenous sacred sites

The BBC's Frey Lindsay has more.
Microsoft is backing the maker of Fortnite in a Big Tech battle with Apple

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Music from the episode

Beautyful Beauti Brainstory

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
