Aug 24, 2020
National political conventions? Or are they more like infomericals now?
Virtual events have their pros and cons in the COVID-19 economy. Plus, Rio Tinto cuts executive bonuses after the destruction of Australian indigenous sacred sites. And, Microsoft joins the Big Tech battle over app stores and video games.
Segments From this episode
For political parties, virtual conventions have their pros and cons
It's harder to convey enthusiasm, but easier to ensure consistent messaging.
Mining giant Rio Tinto slashes executive bonuses after the outcry over destroyed Australian indigenous sacred sites
The BBC's Frey Lindsay has more.
Microsoft is backing the maker of Fortnite in a Big Tech battle with Apple
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director