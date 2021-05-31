Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Nashville music scene navigates reopening
May 31, 2021

Nashville music scene navigates reopening

Some in the industry want Nashville to step up and better support music venues as pandemic economic recovery continues. Also, an announcement today from China's government: Married couples may now have up to three children. The change in policy comes after new census numbers showed China's working-age population shrank over the last decade. And, a look at disaster preparedness in the U.S. with the official start to hurricane season one day away.

China is easing birth limits to allow families to have 3 children instead of 2

The BBC's China correspondent Stephen McDonnell has more.
Disaster fatigue continues with the start of hurricane season

by Samantha Fields
May 31, 2021
Hurricane preparedness had to factor in social distancing last year. What do plans for this year look like?
Home Depot customers walk past hurricane preparation supplies for sale on May 27, 2021 in Doral, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Nashville music industry wants more help with reopening from city

by Paige Pfleger
May 31, 2021
In "Music City," independent venues and musicians say they could use more resources to bring audiences back.
Daniel Walker (left) and Amy Dee Richardson stand on the porch outside Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge.
Paige Pfleger
Music from the episode

Push Comes to Shove - 2015 Remaster Van Halen

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
