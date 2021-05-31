May 31, 2021
Nashville music scene navigates reopening
Some in the industry want Nashville to step up and better support music venues as pandemic economic recovery continues. Also, an announcement today from China's government: Married couples may now have up to three children. The change in policy comes after new census numbers showed China's working-age population shrank over the last decade. And, a look at disaster preparedness in the U.S. with the official start to hurricane season one day away.
China is easing birth limits to allow families to have 3 children instead of 2
The BBC's China correspondent Stephen McDonnell has more.
Disaster fatigue continues with the start of hurricane season
Hurricane preparedness had to factor in social distancing last year. What do plans for this year look like?
Nashville music industry wants more help with reopening from city
In "Music City," independent venues and musicians say they could use more resources to bring audiences back.
