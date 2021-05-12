May 12, 2021
International companies reconsider operations in Myanmar
From the BBC World Service: Foreign companies are concerned about employee and customer safety, and public pressure to stop doing business with the military, which seized control from the democratically elected government in February. Plus, the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong says more than 40% of its members are considering a move out of the Asian financial hub. And, what does the future hold for frequent flyers?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
