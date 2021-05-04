May 4, 2021
Myanmar coup has virtually shut down its health care system
From the BBC World Service: Myanmar's hospitals and clinics are largely state run. With doctors striking in protest over the military takeover, most health facilities are closed or being occupied by soldiers. Plus, could new trade agreements with Britain help India better battle future health crises? And, foreign ministers from the G-7 nations meet in person in London.
