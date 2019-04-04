Music artists break through streaming revenue barriers

From the BBC World Service… Ethiopian Airlines pilots followed proper safety protocols before a fatal crash last month, according to Ethiopia's transport minister who delivered the first official report on the disaster and recommended the flight control system now be reviewed by Boeing. So, what does all this mean for the future of the world's biggest aircraft maker? Then, we know streaming services have revolutionized the way we listen to music. And while they initially led to plunging revenue for artists and record labels, the booming industry is now seeing a turnaround. Today's show is sponsored by Panopto and the Portfolio Group.