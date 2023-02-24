A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Move over Silicon Valley, NYC wants to become the next tech hub
Feb 24, 2023

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
As technology becomes an increasingly large share of the U.S. economy, tech firms are setting up shop in cities outside of the traditional confines of Silicon Valley. We look at the burgeoning sector in New York City with Julie Samuels, president and director of Tech:NYC, a trade group. The Biden administration has announced new sanctions on Russia in concert with European allies — the additional U.S. restrictions are designed to hit Russian imports and individuals. And, a look into why GDP estimates are almost always changed after they're released. 

Segments From this episode

New York City's push to become a tech hub

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Feb 24, 2023
New tech is sprouting up in subsectors that already thrive in NYC, like finance and media, according to Tech:NYC's Julie Samuels.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
U.S. and allies to impose additional Russia sanctions on invasion anniversary

Marketplace's Nova Safo has the details on the new sanctions packages.
Music from the episode

Hackers Daniel Koestner, Ben Esposito

