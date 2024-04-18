Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Most workers now entitled to unpaid time for pregnancy care
Apr 18, 2024

Most workers now entitled to unpaid time for pregnancy care

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images
Today, we'll learn more about some of the accommodations available under freshly finalized Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regulations.

Segments From this episode

Gaming furniture levels up to a more decorative aesthetic

by Matt Levin
Apr 18, 2024
Ikea is launching a new line of gaming furniture more suited for the living room than the basement. It's a sign of how gamer demographics are maturing.
Back in the day, furniture designed for gamers may have looked more like fighter pilot seats than something you'd find in a living room. Increasingly, that's changing.
Courtesy Ikea
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Abortion included among pregnancy-related conditions covered under new EEOC guidelines

by Savannah Maher
Apr 18, 2024
Guidelines for the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act detail the accommodations pregnant workers can seek under the law, including unpaid leave.
Above, an exam room at an Illinois abortion clinic.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:00 AM PDT
41:35
8:25 AM PDT
1:05
8:19 AM PDT
10:11
3:04 AM PDT
7:31
Apr 17, 2024
20:01
Apr 17, 2024
27:30
Apr 16, 2024
30:37
How baseball's Negro Leagues became successful business enterprises
"The League"
How baseball's Negro Leagues became successful business enterprises
Once again: Who pays for tariffs on Chinese steel?
Once again: Who pays for tariffs on Chinese steel?
You're not imagining it: Car insurance costs 22% more than it did last year
You're not imagining it: Car insurance costs 22% more than it did last year
Movie theaters aren't going anywhere, and it's partially due to their weird architecture
Movie theaters aren't going anywhere, and it's partially due to their weird architecture