The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Financing a home has been getting more expensive
Mar 22, 2021

Financing a home has been getting more expensive

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Last week, Freddie Mac said the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was at nearly 3.1%, the highest level since June. That could also have an effect on the wave of refinancing we’ve seen throughout the pandemic. Plus, a proposed railroad merger that would link Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. And, adding up the costs of working from home.

Segments From this episode

Canadian Pacific Railway has agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion

Together, they would create the first freight rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The refinancing boom could be slowing down ... for now

by Justin Ho
Mar 22, 2021
Many people may have already locked in ultra-low mortgage rates over the past year.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Workplace Culture

Work-from-home benefits may not outweigh long-term costs

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 22, 2021
You might save on commuting and buying clothes, but upgrading your living space to make working from home feasible can be costly.
Harvard business professor Chris Stanton said even a minor increase in working from home after the pandemic could add up to billions of dollars a year for workers.
vgajic via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

The Final Comedown Grant Green

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
COVID relief extends Medicaid's pregnancy health insurance benefit to a full year
COVID-19
COVID relief extends Medicaid's pregnancy health insurance benefit to a full year
Disney faces pay-secrecy complaint in lawsuit
Workplace Culture
Disney faces pay-secrecy complaint in lawsuit

Investor challenge!
Help raise $50k to jumpstart season two of “Million Bazillion”

DONATE TODAY
What tax questions do you have this year?
COVID-19
What tax questions do you have this year?