Mar 22, 2021
Financing a home has been getting more expensive
Last week, Freddie Mac said the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was at nearly 3.1%, the highest level since June. That could also have an effect on the wave of refinancing we’ve seen throughout the pandemic. Plus, a proposed railroad merger that would link Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. And, adding up the costs of working from home.
Canadian Pacific Railway has agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion
Together, they would create the first freight rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
The refinancing boom could be slowing down ... for now
Many people may have already locked in ultra-low mortgage rates over the past year.
Work-from-home benefits may not outweigh long-term costs
You might save on commuting and buying clothes, but upgrading your living space to make working from home feasible can be costly.
