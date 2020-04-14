As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 14, 2020
Millions put mortgage payments on hold
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The market is clearly pricing in a recession. More Americans are putting their mortgage payments on hold. The latest on business interruption insurance. NBCUniversal is set to launch its Peacock streaming service.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
NBCUniversal joins streaming fray with new Peacock service
The service will be available free for subscribers to Comcast Xfinity, and at various price points for others in July.
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
Get the latest
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.