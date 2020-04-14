COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Millions put mortgage payments on hold
Apr 14, 2020

The market is clearly pricing in a recession. More Americans are putting their mortgage payments on hold. The latest on business interruption insurance. NBCUniversal is set to launch its Peacock streaming service.

Stories From this episode

NBCUniversal joins streaming fray with new Peacock service

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 14, 2020
The service will be available free for subscribers to Comcast Xfinity, and at various price points for others in July.
Due to production delays caused by the coronavirus, some show launches for original content on Peacock have been pushed back.
David McNew/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Turiya & Ramakrishna Alice Coltrane

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
