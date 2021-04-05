The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Warnings about mortgage forbearance expiring
Apr 5, 2021

Warnings about mortgage forbearance expiring

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says that early this year, about 2.7 million people were still in the programs to put mortgage payments on hold during the pandemic. Plus, an unprecedented infusion of cash donations for social justice after the death of George Floyd. And, a British plan for a coronavirus vaccine passport.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

CFPB warns lenders of "tidal wave" of distressed mortgages

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 5, 2021
But homeowners are in a better position to avoid foreclosure than they were in the last crisis.
As of January, more than 2.7 million people were still in the programs to put mortgage payments on hold during the pandemic, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says.
Nicolas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
Race and Economy

Waves of giving follow racial equity crises

by Erika Beras
Apr 5, 2021
Billions of dollars were donated to social justice causes in 2020. Deciding where and when to allocate resources can be hard.
In the months following George Floyd's death, people donated billions of dollars to social justice and racial equity groups.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to address plans for COVID vaccine passport program

A traffic light metaphor is in the works to grade COVID risk internationally. The BBC's Caroline Davis reports.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
