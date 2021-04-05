Apr 5, 2021
Warnings about mortgage forbearance expiring
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says that early this year, about 2.7 million people were still in the programs to put mortgage payments on hold during the pandemic. Plus, an unprecedented infusion of cash donations for social justice after the death of George Floyd. And, a British plan for a coronavirus vaccine passport.
Segments From this episode
CFPB warns lenders of "tidal wave" of distressed mortgages
But homeowners are in a better position to avoid foreclosure than they were in the last crisis.
Waves of giving follow racial equity crises
Billions of dollars were donated to social justice causes in 2020. Deciding where and when to allocate resources can be hard.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to address plans for COVID vaccine passport program
A traffic light metaphor is in the works to grade COVID risk internationally. The BBC's Caroline Davis reports.
