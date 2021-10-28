Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

More people in the US are getting COVID vaccine booster shots, but what’s next?
Oct 28, 2021

More people in the US are getting COVID vaccine booster shots, but what's next?

Also today: We also discuss a potential breakthrough in the tortuous negotiations among Democrats and the White House over President Biden’s domestic spending agenda.

Fast-Track Vaccines

What needs to be done after COVID vaccine boosters?

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Oct 28, 2021
Dr. Larry Brilliant of Pandefense Advisory talks through steps that could be taken to manufacture better and more widely available vaccines.
COVID booster shots are becoming more integrated into society.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

