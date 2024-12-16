Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

More of the pros are expecting higher inflation in the New Year
Dec 16, 2024

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
A fresh poll of academic economists finds more think interest rates will stay higher for longer. We'll discuss why that is.

Segments From this episode

What inflation could look like in a second Trump term

by David Brancaccio

A new survey out today from the Financial Times and the University of Chicago-Booth School of Business find that economists expect a more cautious approach by the Federal Reserve under Donald Trump. Why is that? We’ll discus economist expectations with Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives.

A Warmer World

Is Sweden’s green tech in trouble?

by Maddy Savage
Dec 16, 2024
Northvolt opened Europe’s first electric battery factory in 2022 but has laid off roughly 1,600 workers in recent months.
The Northvolt factory in Sweden. Over the last few months, Northvolt laid off around 1,600 workers.
Courtesy Northvolt
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

