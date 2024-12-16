More of the pros are expecting higher inflation in the New Year
A fresh poll of academic economists finds more think interest rates will stay higher for longer. We'll discuss why that is.
What inflation could look like in a second Trump term
A new survey out today from the Financial Times and the University of Chicago-Booth School of Business find that economists expect a more cautious approach by the Federal Reserve under Donald Trump. Why is that? We’ll discus economist expectations with Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives.
Is Sweden’s green tech in trouble?
Northvolt opened Europe’s first electric battery factory in 2022 but has laid off roughly 1,600 workers in recent months.
