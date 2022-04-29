More, not fewer, COVID-19 restrictions and further testing in Beijing
From the BBC World Service: School children in the Chinese capital are learning from home. Apartment blocks, shopping malls, cinemas and gyms are being sealed off in some areas. Behind the scenes, some business investors are expressing concern. Plus, the World Health Organization and UNICEF claim some baby milk producers are using unethical social media marketing practices. And, how Ukraine's tattoo industry is getting an unexpected boost since Russia invaded the country.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer