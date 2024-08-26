More jobseekers are being haunted by “ghost jobs”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A months' old job posting that's never resulted in a real hire? Now that's spooky.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
A moment of clarity in the misty language of the future of interest rates
The Federal Reserve is getting ready to start cutting interest rates — that was the clear message last week in a major speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Now, the question is how much of a rate cut we’ll see and when.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC