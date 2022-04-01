Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
More competition could help with inflation. How would that work?
Apr 1, 2022

More competition could help with inflation. How would that work?

Economists say inflation is being driven by a number of factors, from supply chain disruptions to higher wages. But what about competition? In the food industry, restaurants that face more industry competition aren't able to raise prices as much as food-at-home services. We spoke to Trevon Logan, a professor of economics at Ohio State University who helps us break down how a lack of competition in some markets could be contributing to rising prices.

Economic Pulse

Another cure for inflation? Making markets more competitive.

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Apr 1, 2022
Companies facing few competitors can hike prices more easily than those in competitive markets.
The economic theory behind this is that companies in markets with more players aren't able to pass higher costs on to consumers as easily.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Higher mortgage rates could make the housing supply problem worse

by Matt Levin
Apr 1, 2022
Homebuilders already face higher prices for materials. More expensive loans could affect construction for years.
The Federal Reserve's interest rate policy is upping the cost of home construction and could constrict future inventory.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
