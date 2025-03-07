More Americans are falling behind on car loans
The New York Fed found that auto loan delinquency rates increased in 2024 across all income levels.
The economy's been through a lot this week
It’s a week that felt like a lifetime for this economy. Today, we got jobs numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And then there’s been all the chaos of tariffs. Let’s discuss with Christopher Lowe, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.
Car loan payments are skidding
Fitch Ratings this week finds that 6.5% of subprime borrowers were at least two months late on their car payments. That’s the highest level since the agency began collecting this data in 1994.
The sights, sounds and feelings of a vintage race car
As part of our “What’s That Like?” series, we hear from vintage race car mechanic Nick Polimeni, who works at GMT Racing in Connecticut, preserves old race cars and readies them for prime time.
