More agreement on global tax crackdown
G-20 finance leaders just backed a proposal for a global corporate minimum tax rate of at least 15%. There's still a long way to go before that becomes a reality. Plus, a look at an upcoming economic "report card" and the upshot for student borrowers of loan servicer FedLoan's decision to bow out.
Segments From this episode
Fed Chairman Jay Powell goes before Congress this week. What'll he say?
Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, joins us to discuss.
G20 finance ministers back global corporation tax deal
But the devil will be in the detail. Marketplace's Marielle Segarra has more.
One of the nation's biggest student loan servicers is pulling out. Where does that leave borrowers?
Seth Frotman, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, says all student borrowers should be taking steps to protect themselves at this time.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director