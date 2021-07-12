Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
More agreement on global tax crackdown
Jul 12, 2021

More agreement on global tax crackdown

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
G-20 finance leaders just backed a proposal for a global corporate minimum tax rate of at least 15%. There's still a long way to go before that becomes a reality. Plus, a look at an upcoming economic "report card" and the upshot for student borrowers of loan servicer FedLoan's decision to bow out.

Segments From this episode

Fed Chairman Jay Powell goes before Congress this week. What'll he say?

Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, joins us to discuss.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

G20 finance ministers back global corporation tax deal

But the devil will be in the detail. Marketplace's Marielle Segarra has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

One of the nation's biggest student loan servicers is pulling out. Where does that leave borrowers?

by Andy Uhler
Jul 12, 2021
Seth Frotman, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, says all student borrowers should be taking steps to protect themselves at this time.
Graduating students arrive for the Columbia University 2016 commencement ceremony in New York.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month