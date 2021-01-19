I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Rigging a game of Monopoly to illustrate economic inequality
Jan 19, 2021

Rigging a game of Monopoly to illustrate economic inequality

An academic study featuring the board game shows that random success goes to our heads, with implications for widening economic inequality. Plus, Biden's pick to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. And, Janet Yellen's confirmation hearing to become the next secretary of the treasury begins.

Segments From this episode

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Rohit Chopra to be the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd reports.
Janet Yellen begins her confirmation hearing in the Senate to become the next secretary of the treasury

"Her prepared testimony is basically a pitch for the $1.9 trillion stimulus proposed by President-elect Biden last week," said Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. "So she will be in the Senate chamber, pitching this new stimulus, which, of course, is partly COVID relief, but also a down payment on the incoming president's vision for spending in his first term." Low also said Yellen is on the side of expansive spending right now. "And the reasoning is that even though we have a fairly large deficit, interest rates are so low, it makes sense to spend money now," Low said. "Which, interestingly enough, right, is a message that we've also heard from officials at the Fed."
Econ Extra Credit Documentaries

Why rich people tend to think they deserve their money

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jan 19, 2021
A UCI professor's psychology experiment using a rigged Monopoly game reveals how inequality replicates itself.
A UCI professor's psychology experiment using a rigged Monopoly game reveals how inequality replicates itself.
