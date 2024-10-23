Modi and Xi to meet at BRICS summit
From the BBC World Service: Indian Prime Minster Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia in what President Putin is framing as a propaganda victory amid the war in Ukraine.
