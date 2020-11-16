Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Moderna says its vaccine is more than 94% effective
Nov 16, 2020

Moderna says its vaccine is more than 94% effective

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, Jay Clayton, head of the SEC since 2017, will step down as chairman. And, how much more investors consider factors like environmental responsibility, human rights and labor concerns when deciding where to put their money.

Segments From this episode

A strong response from markets on more positive news about coronavirus vaccine efficacy

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, explains why it's better to have two working vaccines than one. "This one is a little bit more effective," she said about the Moderna vaccine. "And also, potentially, you have less issues with supply chain delivery, production, producing enough for everybody. So more is better." She also said this doesn't entirely change the calculus around more pandemic relief from the federal government. "So, in the near term, we have rising virus, we have about 15 million people whose unemployment benefits are going to expire at the end of the year. So there's a lot of causes for concern in the near term, even as the medium term looks better and better with the development of the vaccine."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton is stepping down

Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

How to invest in a better world

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Meredith Garretson
Nov 16, 2020
A US SIF report sheds light on the criteria investors use to profit society and the environment as well as their portfolios.
Climate change and carbon was the number one issue for money managers in a report on environmental, social and governance investing from the US SIF Foundation.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Mobius Streak Hiatus Kaiyote

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
What the 2020 race (so far) has taught campaigns about how to spend money
Elections 2020
What the 2020 race (so far) has taught campaigns about how to spend money
How the election certification process works, and why it matters
Elections 2020
How the election certification process works, and why it matters
What are employers doing for workers amid the increased stress of COVID-19?
Workplace Culture
What are employers doing for workers amid the increased stress of COVID-19?
Thinking about moving investments because of a new president? You might want to wait a bit longer.
Elections 2020
Thinking about moving investments because of a new president? You might want to wait a bit longer.