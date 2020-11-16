Moderna says its vaccine is more than 94% effective

A strong response from markets on more positive news about coronavirus vaccine efficacy

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, explains why it's better to have two working vaccines than one. "This one is a little bit more effective," she said about the Moderna vaccine. "And also, potentially, you have less issues with supply chain delivery, production, producing enough for everybody. So more is better." She also said this doesn't entirely change the calculus around more pandemic relief from the federal government. "So, in the near term, we have rising virus, we have about 15 million people whose unemployment benefits are going to expire at the end of the year. So there's a lot of causes for concern in the near term, even as the medium term looks better and better with the development of the vaccine."