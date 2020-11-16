Nov 16, 2020
Moderna says its vaccine is more than 94% effective
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, Jay Clayton, head of the SEC since 2017, will step down as chairman. And, how much more investors consider factors like environmental responsibility, human rights and labor concerns when deciding where to put their money.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton is stepping down
Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd has more.
How to invest in a better world
A US SIF report sheds light on the criteria investors use to profit society and the environment as well as their portfolios.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director