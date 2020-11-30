A second coronavirus vaccine gets submitted for FDA approval, but new coronavirus deaths are up 26% in two weeks

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says "the near term keeps getting darker even as the not-too-distant future keeps looking brighter." That is, Thanksgiving gatherings could exacerbate the already-intense virus spread, which Coronado says may lead to more limitations and shutdowns that will hurt economic recovery. "Meanwhile, in just a few months, we can start to see the possibility of a widespread access to vaccines that could begin to get us back to more normal levels of activity," she said.