A second vaccine submitted for approval
Nov 30, 2020

A second vaccine submitted for approval

Moderna says its data shows its vaccine candidate is 94% effective. Plus, we crunch the numbers so far on holiday shopping. And, for immigrants sending money back to their home countries, what happens to remittances during a pandemic?

Segments From this episode

A second coronavirus vaccine gets submitted for FDA approval, but new coronavirus deaths are up 26% in two weeks

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says "the near term keeps getting darker even as the not-too-distant future keeps looking brighter." That is, Thanksgiving gatherings could exacerbate the already-intense virus spread, which Coronado says may lead to more limitations and shutdowns that will hurt economic recovery. "Meanwhile, in just a few months, we can start to see the possibility of a widespread access to vaccines that could begin to get us back to more normal levels of activity," she said.
The story of Black Friday during a pandemic? Foot traffic down by about half, online sales up by about 22%

Marketplace's Marielle Segarra has more.
COVID-19

Pandemic remittances have rebounded. Can that last?

by Jasmine Garsd
Nov 30, 2020
Immigrants from Mexico and the Dominican Republic have been sending more money home than they were before the pandemic.
A woman waits outside a Western Union office in Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 28, 2020.
Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
