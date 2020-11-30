Nov 30, 2020
A second vaccine submitted for approval
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Moderna says its data shows its vaccine candidate is 94% effective. Plus, we crunch the numbers so far on holiday shopping. And, for immigrants sending money back to their home countries, what happens to remittances during a pandemic?
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
The story of Black Friday during a pandemic? Foot traffic down by about half, online sales up by about 22%
Marketplace's Marielle Segarra has more.
Pandemic remittances have rebounded. Can that last?
Immigrants from Mexico and the Dominican Republic have been sending more money home than they were before the pandemic.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director