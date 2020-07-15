Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Vaccine hopes and state shutdowns are competing forces in the markets
Jul 15, 2020

Vaccine hopes and state shutdowns are competing forces in the markets

Inside the push-pull contrast between vaccine hopes and states shutting down parts of their economies again. Will demand for oil recover? What does OPEC think? And, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, is launching widely today.

Segments From this episode

There's vaccine optimism, but it's more complicated than that

There's a lot of uncertainty in the economy with some states moving backwards in terms of reopening their economies. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, has more.
How will OPEC act on oil production?

Is it wishful thinking to predict that oil demand might recover with some countries reopening their borders and economies? Helima Croft, managing director and global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, has more.
NBCUniversal launches Peacock streaming service

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 15, 2020
It would have capitalized on the 2020 Summer Olympics, but now will rely on a packed catalog of classics.
The service joins an ever-growing and increasingly confusing roster of streaming app, but could stand out to price-sensitive consumers.
David McNew/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Ready For The Floor Hot Chip

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
