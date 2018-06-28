DownloadDownload

Migration could become "fateful issue" for EU

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is listening to concerns from around the European Union about migration. But, as European leaders meet today in Brussels, she faces a tough task trying to get countries to agree on a common policy. We break down the issues at the heart of  European politics and migration. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business (utahmbaonline.com). (06/28/2018)

