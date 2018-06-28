Migration could become "fateful issue" for EU

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is listening to concerns from around the European Union about migration. But, as European leaders meet today in Brussels, she faces a tough task trying to get countries to agree on a common policy. We break down the issues at the heart of European politics and migration.