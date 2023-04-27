Microsoft’s Activision play is far from a done deal after UK snub
From the BBC World Service: Microsoft's president Brad Smith has been left fuming after the UK's anti-trust regulator blocked the planned $70 billion merger with gaming giant Activision Blizzard. He told the BBC he's disappointed with the UK approach and now sees the European Union as a better place for business investment. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority is one of three key regulators considering the deal along with those in the U.S. and the EU. Plus, Deutsche Bank has allayed concerns over its health with a set of strong results, but First Republic has hit new lows. And, how the humble homemade sandwich is not immune to inflation.Plus, Deutsche Bank has allayed concerns over its health with a set of strong results, but First Republic has hit new lows. And, how the humble homemade sandwich is not immune to inflation.
