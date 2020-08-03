Aug 3, 2020
ByteDance urges U.S. to allow Microsoft-TikTok deal
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Microsoft has confirmed that it is continuing talks to purchase the U.S. operations of TikTok. HSBC sees profits plunge amid protests in Hong Kong. And, two years after a deadly bridge collapse in Genoa, the Italian city has a replacement.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director