Mexico could become one of the largest legal cannabis markets
Mar 11, 2021

Mexico could become one of the largest legal cannabis markets

If lawmakers in Mexico pass a bill to legalize recreational marijuana, thousands of small farmers could be brought into the formal economy. Also, European central bankers are set to discuss whether mounting levels of debt could push up inflation. And, the race among central banks to mint new digital currencies.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
